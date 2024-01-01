Cavs ‘earned every bit’ of successful season

× Expand Photo by Ian Logue. John Carroll wide receiver Zach Archer (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during a Class 5A second-round playoff game between John Carroll and Guntersville on Nov. 17.

The 2023 football season reset many long streaks for the John Carroll Catholic High School football program.

First nine-win season since 1994. First playoff win since 2004. First playoff appearance since 2009. First winning season since 2010. Most region wins since 1982. Most points scored in program history (by a large margin).

There have been some lean years for the once-proud program, but things finally came together this fall, as the Cavs posted a 9-3 record and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

There were several emotional moments for John Carroll players and coaches throughout the season, as years of hard work and unfulfilled dreams began to yield success.

The Cavs caught everyone’s attention right out of the gate by beating Homewood for only the second time in the last 40 years.

“This means everything. These kids have worked so hard to change the culture,” John Carroll head coach Will Mara said following that game. “They bought into everything that we’ve asked them to do over the summer, and it means the world.”

Four more wins followed, as the Cavs scored at least 43 points in each of the wins over Marbury, Fairfield, Hayden and Carver-Birmingham. That was their first 5-0 start since 1999.

A couple losses came eventually, to only two of the very best teams in Class 5A. The Cavs hung tough with Pleasant Grove and Ramsay for a half in each game before succumbing to late surges.

Undeterred, the Cavs got back in the win column with victories over Jasper, Wenonah and Maplesville to close out an 8-2 regular season for the first time since 1994.

The Cavs proved they weren’t just happy to be there when they reached the state playoffs. A road trip to Fairview turned into a physical, low-scoring game in rainy conditions. But the Cavs persevered for a 22-14 win, punctuated by Koron Wright’s interception in the final seconds.

“Emotion. They’re up against it every week and they keep battling, keep battling, keep battling,” Mara said. “They put their heads down and just kept fighting. I’m just so happy for these guys. I don’t know. Can’t put it into words.”

John Carroll will rue its missed opportunity in the second round, as the Cavs let one slip away against Guntersville after leading much of the game.

Two of the leaders that will be remembered from this team are quarterback Carson McFadden and receiver Zach Archer. McFadden was one of the best players on the field each week. He put together a remarkable season, rushing for 1,331 yards and passing for 1,626 yards, combining for 34 touchdowns.

Archer finished with 812 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, in addition to making 63 tackles on defense as well. Ryan Redmond, Mitchell Nutter, Charles Farr, CJ Wyatt, Max Plaia and Jack Chandler all also received consideration for the All-South Metro Team. All of them are seniors, so it will be proven over time whether this group can be pointed to as one that put the program back on the map.

“It’s been special,” Mara said after the final game. “I know one word we talked about today, the word ‘magical’ has come up. But, I disagree with magical because there is an aspect of magic where there is no explanation behind it. There is 100% explanation behind what this group has done. They put in the work, they deserved it, they’ve earned every bit of this season.”