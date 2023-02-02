Cavs compete at state meet

× Expand Photos courtesy of Alyssa Weisberg. Left: Emerson Schneider was a silver medalist in the 500 Free and bronze medalist in the 200 Free for 1A – 5A swimming at the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving meet in Auburn. Right: Michael Helton won the state championship in 1A – 5A for diving at the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving meet in Auburn.

The John Carroll Catholic High School swimming and diving team competed at the state meet in Auburn in early December.

For the Cavs, Michael Helton won the state championship in Class 1A-5A diving for the second straight year. Emerson Schneider was a silver medalist, placing second in the 500-yard freestyle. She also finished third in the 200 freestyle.

The 4x400-yard freestyle relay team of Ren Elder, Adeline Jehu, Katie Marie Everett and Schneider swam a season-best time and finished 12th.

– Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg, JCCHS.