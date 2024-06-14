Patriots, Cavs appear on postseason soccer lists

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood’s Will Jackson (8) scores on a penalty kick for the Patriots in the first half of a Class 6A quarterfinal game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood’s Annie McBride (11) attempts a pass as Mountain Brook’s Sophie Hicks (16) blocks the ball during a Class 6A second-round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney John Carroll’s Charles Farr (11) passes the ball in a first-round playoff game against Springille at John Carroll Catholic High School on May 2, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood’s Charlie Herring (10) takes a shot at the goal in the first half of a Class 6A quarterfinal game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

Homewood and John Carroll high schools were represented well on various soccer postseason lists.

On the girls side, Homewood’s Annie McBride, a junior midfielder, was named first team all-state. Suzanna Busbee and McBride were named to the Class 6A all-state team as well.

On the all-metro team, McBride was a first team player. Forward Ryanne Tucker, Busbee and midfielder Megan Tucker were named honorable mention.

For the boys, senior forward Will Jackson was a first team all-state selection. Charlie Herring made second team all-state.

Jackson, Herring, junior midfielder Gid Malone and junior goalkeeper Jacob Hill were 6A all-state first team players. Julian Kersh was named the 6A Coach of the Year.

On the boys all-metro team, Jackson was first team, while Herring and Webb were second team. Malone was named honorable mention.

John Carroll’s Charles Farr was named first team all-state, with Yossef Awad and Christian Ortiz being named honorable mention on the state level. On the 5A first team, Sebastian Guerrero and Farr were named. Senior forward Fletcher Hughey was named second team.

Farr was first team all-metro, while Guerrero was second team. Making honorable mention were Hughey, Awad, Ortiz and JC Martinez.

On the girls side, Mia Wos and Olivia Messina were first team all-metro, with Sophia Sevier and Meredith Davis named to the second team. Tori Botthof was selected honorable mention.