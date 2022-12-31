All-South Metro Football Team: Woods Ray named Player of the Year

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) throws the ball during a football game between Homewood and Pike Road at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 11. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Carroll quarterback Carson McFadden (7) looks to make a play in a game against Hayden at John Carroll Catholic High School’s Pat Sullivan Field on Sept. 9. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. \Homewood wide receiver Charlie Reeves (10) outruns the McAdory defenders on a kickoff return during a game between McAdory and Homewood on Nov. 4. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. Homewood defensive back Clay Burdeshaw (17) upends Pike Road running back Jordan King (15) during a football game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 11 in Homewood. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Carroll wide receiver/defensive back Zach Archer (12) tackles Hayden quarterback Will Vines (11) in a game at John Carroll Catholic High School’s Pat Sullivan Field on Sept. 9. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Jeff Johnsey. Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) catches a pass during a game against Jasper at Jasper High School on Oct. 28. Prev Next

The 2022 high school football season featured plenty of standout moments and highlight reel performances. Now, it’s time to release the annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Football Team.

Homewood senior quarterback Woods Ray is this year’s overall Player of the Year, leading Homewood to a 10-win season and to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs. Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble is this year’s Offensive Player of the Year, as he torched opposing defenses as the leader of the Spartans’ dominant rushing attack.

It was nearly impossible to name a singular Defensive Player of the Year, considering how dominant Hoover’s defense was much of the year. Linebackers Kaleb Jackson and Bradley Shaw and defensive back DJ Estes share the honor as the top defensive players this season.

Chris Yeager is named Coach of the Year, as he took the Spartans to the state championship game for the first time since 1996.

Player of the Year: Woods Ray, Homewood

Offensive Player of the Year: Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook

Defensive Players of the Year: Kaleb Jackson, Bradley Shaw and DJ Estes, Hoover

Coach of the Year: Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook

1ST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Woods Ray, Homewood – The Player of the Year put together a tremendous season, totaling 38 touchdowns (27 passing, 11 rushing). Ray threw for 2,677 yards and rushed for 812 yards, as the Patriots advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

QB: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville – was one of the top passers in the state, throwing for 2,413 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 726 yards and 16 scores.

RB: Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook – The Offensive Player of the Year ran for over 200 yards in three straight playoff games and finished the season with more than 1,900 yards and 35 touchdowns on the year.

RB: Emerson Russell, Chelsea – was a major bright spot for the Hornets, rushing for 1,130 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year.

WR: Jackson Parris, Homewood – served as Woods Ray’s top target, snagging 80 passes for 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns.

WR: Amare Thomas, Pinson Valley – played both ways for the Indians at times but caught 50 passes for 964 yards and 11 scores.

WR: Keown Richardson, Vestavia Hills – led the Rebels’ prolific offense on the receiving end, grabbing 45 passes for 602 yards and 5 touchdowns.

WR: Jadon Loving, Hewitt-Trussville – caught 54 passes for 613 yards and 5 touchdowns as the top receiver in the Huskies’ offense.

TE: Tucker Smitha, Vestavia Hills – caught 44 passes from the tight end position after playing in the backfield much of his career.

OL: Kade Martin, Hewitt-Trussville – The junior with SEC offers has started for three years along the Huskies line.

OL: Walker Williams, Chelsea – only allowed 2 sacks the entire season, grading out at 88% while playing against many of the top defensive lineman in the state in Region 3.

OL: Ethan Hubbard, Hoover – The Duke commit was a stalwart on the line for the Bucs.

OL: Davis Peterson, Mountain Brook – finished the year with more than 60 knockdowns and 40 pancakes for a Spartans team that advanced to the state championship game.

OL: Luke Oswalt, Oak Mountain – The senior was one of the leaders for the Eagles.

ATH: Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville – The Alabama commit did a little bit of everything for the Cougars. He finished with 615 yards and nine receiving touchdowns and ran for two more scores.

ATH: John Paul Head, Vestavia Hills – accounted for over 3,000 total yards and 38 touchdowns leading the Rebels offense.

K/P: Peyton Argent, Hoover – connected on 34-of-35 extra points and 8-of-9 field goals, with a long of 47 yards. He also averaged 43.8 yards per punt.

1ST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Tyrell Averhart, Hewitt-Trussville – led his team with 80 total tackles and 23 tackles for loss. He also racked up 6 sacks and intercepted a pass.

DL: Jordan Ross, Vestavia Hills – scored a pair of defensive touchdowns and racked up 16 TFLs on the year.

DL: Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville – The Alabama commit finished the year with 21 quarterback hurries and seven TFLs.

DL: Jordan Norman, Hoover – The senior racked up 68 tackles and 10 sacks on the year.

LB: Trent Wright, Mountain Brook – The senior accumulated over 140 tackles and 10 TFLs in a standout season.

LB: DJ Barber, Clay-Chalkville – The junior has established himself as one of the top linebackers in the state, racking up 145 tackles and eight sacks on the year.

LB: Kaleb Jackson, Hoover – finished a stellar year with 118 tackles, 10 TFLs and five sacks for the Bucs.

LB: Bradley Shaw, Hoover – had a strong season, getting 106 tackles with 15 TFLs and five sacks.

DB: Grant Downey, Vestavia Hills – intercepted eight passes and punted for the Rebels.

DB: Parker Sansing, Homewood – As one of the top defensive backs in the area, he finished with 90 tackles on the year.

DB: Rickey Gibson, Hewitt-Trussville – The Tennessee commit led the team with four interceptions, finished with 41 tackles and scored an offensive touchdown.

DB: Jay Avery, Hoover – racked up six picks and made 52 tackles on the year.

ATH: Garrett Murphy, Oak Mountain – made 166 total tackles and handled the kicking duties for the Eagles.

ATH: DJ Estes, Hoover – racked up 71 tackles, 15 TFLs and six sacks playing multiple positions for the Bucs.

2ND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood – The Clemson commit threw for 1,828 yards and 16 touchdowns, and rushed for 11 touchdowns to cap off a phenomenal high school career.

QB: John Colvin, Mountain Brook – threw for over 2,000 yards, as the Spartans played in the state championship game.

RB: Aaron Osley, Clay-Chalkville – picked up 773 yards and eight touchdowns as the Cougars’ primary back.

RB: LaMarion McCammon, Hoover – The senior gained 858 yards and 11 touchdowns this year.

WR: Jordan Woolen, Hoover – caught 43 passes for 736 yards and five touchdowns in a standout year.

WR: MJ Conrad, Chelsea – A big target in the Hornets passing game, he racked up 621 yards and five scores on 44 grabs.

WR: Charlie Reeves, Homewood – caught 51 passes for 685 yards and 11 scores for the explosive Patriots’ attack.

WR: Clark Sanderson, Mountain Brook – came on strong down the stretch, piling up over 800 receiving yards on the year.

TE: Donovan Price, Hewitt-Trussville – In addition to his blocking prowess, he caught 27 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

OL: Mac Smith, Mountain Brook – finished the year with over 50 knockdowns and 30 pancakes.

OL: Sawyer Hutto, Oak Mountain – a senior that has led the Eagles line for a few years.

OL: AJ Franklin, Hoover – The Alabama all-star selection was a key factor to the Bucs’ offensive success.

OL: Harrison Clemmer, Briarwood – the anchor to the Lions’ offensive line, known for his run blocking.

OL: Henry Boehme, Mountain Brook – allowed no sacks all season at right tackle.

ATH: Carson McFadden, John Carroll – accounted for over 2,300 total yards leading the Cavs offense from the quarterback position.

ATH: Brady Waugh, Briarwood – The Lions’ top target snagged 53 passes, gaining 624 yards and eight touchdowns on the year.

K/P: Jack Seymour, Chelsea – averaged 41.5 yards per punt and connected on all but one of his extra points.

2nd TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Caldwell Bussey, Spain Park – racked up 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles to lead the Jags’ defense.

DL: Jamon Smith, Clay-Chalkville – A North-South All-Star Game selection, he finished up with nine TFLs and eight sacks on the year.

DL: Andrew Sykes, Vestavia Hills – The two-year starter had 42 tackles and five TFLs for the Rebels.

DL: Chaleb Powell, Hoover – finished with 60 tackles and 10 TFLs to go along with six sacks.

LB: Braylon Chatman, Hewitt-Trussville – racked up 119 tackles with 14 TFLs in a big season.

LB: Hunter Jones, Hewitt-Trussville – racked up 124 tackles and nine TFLs in a strong season for the Huskies.

LB: Vaughn Frost, Mountain Brook – accumulated over 100 tackles on the year.

LB: Talton Thomas, Homewood – led the Patriots with 130 tackles with 16 TFLs on the year.

DB: Keith Christein, Hoover – recorded two safeties, blocked four punts and returned an interception for a score.

DB: Clay Burdeshaw, Homewood – finished up with 108 tackles on the year.

DB: Mac Palmer, Mountain Brook – had over 60 tackles and two interceptions on the year.

DB: Chris McNeill, Chelsea – covered the top receiver on each team and intercepted four passes.

ATH: Grey Reebals, Briarwood – finished with 87 tackles and six TFLs as the key cog to the Lions’ defense.

ATH: Jack Kendrick, Spain Park – had 69 tackles and seven TFLs for the Jags.

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Will O’Dell, Oak Mountain; Carter Dotson, Chelsea; Evan Smallwood, Spain Park

RB: Jaqson Melton, Hewitt-Trussville; Taurus Chambers, Pinson Valley

WR: Jaxon Shuttlesworth, Chelsea; Jonathan Bibbs, Spain Park; Clark Sanderson, Mountain Brook; Fred Dunson, Hoover; KJ Law, Hoover; Sawyer Smith, Oak Mountain

OL: Jaxon Brooks, Homewood; Walker Chambless, Briarwood

ATH: Devan Moss, Oak Mountain; Zach Archer, John Carroll

DL: Emmanuel Waller, Oak Mountain; Lane Whisenhunt, Vestavia Hills; Preston King, Briarwood; Brian Alston, Spain Park; Zi’Keith Springfield, Pinson Valley; Jevonta Williams, Pinson Valley; Parker Avery, Mountain Brook; Randall Cole, Clay-Chalkville; Luke Dickinson, Briarwood; Andrew Parrish, Hoover

LB: Jonas Harrelson, Spain Park; Matthew Yafonda, Clay-Chalkville; Houston Owen, Vestavia Hills; Jack Cornish, Briarwood; Devin Finley, Clay-Chalkville

DB: Riggs Dunn, Hewitt-Trussville; Braxton Urquhart, Hoover

K/P: Riley Rigg, Hewitt-Trussville