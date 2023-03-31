All-South Metro Basketball: Warren, McCool make 3rd team

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. John Carroll’s Kalib Thomas (13) dribbles the ball guarded by Fairfield’s Josiah Jones (3) during a game at John Carroll Catholic High School on Jan. 18. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Mira McCool (32) takes the ball to the goal guarded by Calera’s Tamia Fairbanks (22) in a game against the Eagles at Homewood High School on Nov. 28. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Kayla Warren (3) shoots for 3 points guarded by Calera’s Tyeshia Williams (12) in a game against Calera at Homewood High School on Nov. 28. Prev Next

The 2022-23 high school basketball season was one that will not soon be forgotten, with the Hoover High School boys and girls basketball teams sweeping the Class 7A state championships on the same day in early March. Several other teams from the Starnes Media coverage area advanced to the state and regional tournaments in highly successful campaigns.

Because of Hoover’s dominance, it is difficult to name anyone but Scott Ware and Krystle Johnson as the boys and girls Coaches of the Year. After sharing the honor with teammate Aniya Hubbard last season, Hoover’s Reniya Kelly claims the Player of the Year title to herself this time around. Vestavia Hills’ Win Miller is the boys Player of the Year after capping off a record-setting career with the Rebels.

Here is this year’s All-South Metro Team.

Boys awards

Player of the Year: Win Miller, Vestavia Hills

Coach of the Year: Scott Ware, Hoover

Girls awards

Player of the Year: Reniya Kelly, Hoover

Coach of the Year: Krystle Johnson, Hoover

Boys 1st Team

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills: Averaged 22 points per game and led the Rebels to a 26-5 record. He finished his career with 2,011 career points and is the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Caleb White, Pinson Valley: Led the Indians with 21 points per game, shooting 40% from 3-point range. The Indians’ only loss of the season came in the regional final, as they finished 29-1 on the year.

Paul Lanzi, Chelsea: Capped off an outstanding career by averaging 18.8 points per game for the Hornets. He finished his career with 1,370 points and 185 made 3-pointers.

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook: Led the Spartans as a do-it-all point guard, averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game, as his team advanced to the Class 6A state final.

Matt Heiberger, Oak Mountain: Willed the Eagles to victory many times, including going over 30 points several times down the stretch. The Alabama baseball signee averaged 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Boys 2nd Team

Terry Coner Jr., Pinson Valley: The senior guard went for 17 points and 5 rebounds per game for the Indians.

Kalib Thomas, John Carroll: Led the Cavs to a No. 2 ranking in Class 5A, averaging 16.9 points per game.

Zach Gray, Spain Park: One of the most consistent players in the area, going for 16 points a game for a Jags team that reached the final four.

DeWayne Brown, Hoover: A force in the paint, despite being a sophomore. He averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per contest.

Sam Wright, Spain Park: The leading scorer and rebounder for the Jags, averaging 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Boys 3rd Team

Jackson Weaver, Vestavia Hills: Stepped up as a primary option for the Rebels this season, going for 15 points a night in his junior season.

Salim London, Hoover: The sophomore went for 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the state champs.

Avery Futch, Chelsea: The junior forward went for 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds, while also shooting 35% from 3-point range for the Hornets.

Julius Clark, Mountain Brook: A consistent player for several years, compiling 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in his senior season.

Tre Thomas, Oak Mountain: The senior averaged 10.1 and 6.2 rebounds, but piled up an impressive 130 blocks on the year as well.

Boys Honorable Mention

Ray Rolley, Hewitt-Trussville; Devon McKinnon, Clay-Chalkville; Canon Armstead, Homewood; KJ Beck, John Carroll; Braylon Bernard, John Carroll; Aden Malpass, John Carroll; Jarett Fairley, Hoover; KJ Kirk, Clay-Chalkville; John Colvin, Mountain Brook; Chase James, Spain Park; Drew Mears, Briarwood; William Lloyd, Briarwood; Elijah Herron, Hoover

Girls 1st Team

Reniya Kelly, Hoover: The Player of the Year averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game for the state champs.

Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills: The sophomore has established herself as one of the state’s top players, going for 17 points per game for the 28-5 Lady Rebels.

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville: Eclipsed 15 points and 4 assists per game for the Lady Huskies as a junior.

Raegan Whitaker, Oak Mountain: Led the area in scoring with 18 points per game, while pulling down nearly 10 rebounds a night as well.

Layla Etchison, Hoover: Stepped up in her senior season to provide 12.1 points per game.

Girls 2nd Team

Anna Towry, Vestavia Hills: Joined the 1,000-point club during her senior season after averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Kamoriah Gaines, Clay-Chalkville: Helped lead the Lady Cougars to the regional final, going for 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

Haley Trotter, Chelsea: Nearly averaged a double-double, going for 12.4 points and 9.1 rebounds a game for the Lady Hornets.

Audre Benson, Hewitt-Trussville: Averaged 12.1 points per game and produced a program-record 98 steals.

Taylor Smith, Briarwood: Went for 10.8 points and school record 64 blocks.

Girls 3rd Team

Sophia Brown, Chelsea: Capped off her career by playing in the regional tournament for a fifth time in her career, averaging 11.7 points for the season.

Emma Stearns, Mountain Brook: Averaged 10.7 points for the Lady Spartans.

Kayla Warren, Homewood: Led a balanced Lady Patriots team with nearly 10 points per game.

Alanah Pooler, Hoover: Stabilized the Lady Bucs on both ends of the floor, averaging 7.7 points for the season.

Mira McCool, Homewood: Piled up 39 blocks for the Lady Patriots.

Girls Honorable Mention

Sarah Passink, Mountain Brook; Emma Kerley, Briarwood; Mary Beth Dicen, Briarwood; Jill Gaylard, Vestavia Hills; Annie McBride, Homewood; Sadie Schwallie, Chelsea; Olivia Pryor, Chelsea; Kameron Sanders, Clay-Chalkville; Kristen McMillan, Hoover; Madison Moore, Chelsea; April Hooks, Hewitt-Trussville