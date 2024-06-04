Ronald Steele receives 'Making a Difference' award

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ronald Steele Jr. in the foyer at John Carroll Catholic High School. Steele was recently named the new principal at the school.

John Carroll Catholic High School’s Ronald Steele was recently selected as a recipient of the "Making a Difference" award by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

One person from each of the seven AHSAA classifications was selected for the award, with Steele representing Class 5A and John Carroll. The award is given to individuals “who have made an impact as exemplary role models in their schools and communities.”

Steele played high school basketball at John Carroll, leading the Cavs to back-to-back Class 6A state championships in 2003 and 2004. For his performance in those seasons, he was named Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in consecutive seasons, the first player to earn such an honor.

Following high school, Steele starred at the University of Alabama. After a foray into professional ball overseas, Steele returned “home” to Birmingham.

Steele went back to John Carroll and was an assistant with the boys basketball team under the guidance of his brother Andrew. He then filled a need by coaching the girls team and led it to the regional tournament.

Dr. Banyon Allison, assistant principal at John Carroll, nominated Steele for the award due to his impact on the students and faculty, his personal faith and how he treats others.

“Coach Ronald Steele is the most humble person I know. He has a deep belief in God that manifests in his relationship with students. He sponsors Sports Leader, Toy Bowl and Cavalier Attack. All of these are Christian-based organizations that develop basketball skills, but more importantly, character-building habits. His players, while not perfect, follow Coach Steele’s high expectations of work ethic, respecting rules and working hard in the classroom.”

He took his first head coaching position at Cornerstone School in Huffman ahead of the 2016-17 school year. After a year there, he came back home yet again, to John Carroll to be the athletic director and head boys basketball coach.

Steele has since ascended to be the school’s principal.

AHSAA contributed to this report.