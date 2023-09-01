PHOTOS: Cavs blow out Marbury

× 1 of 58 Expand Photo by David Leong. John Carroll quarterback/safety Carson McFadden (7) runs with the ball during a game between the Marbury Bulldogs and John Carroll Cavaliers at John Carroll High School in Birmingham, AL on Friday, September 1, 2023. Photo by David Leong × 2 of 58 Expand Photo by David Leong. John Carroll's Tristen Rutledge (26) runs with the ball during a game between the Marbury Bulldogs and John Carroll Cavaliers at John Carroll High School in Birmingham, AL on Friday, September 1, 2023. Photo by David Leong × 3 of 58 Expand Photo by David Leong. John Carroll quarterback/safety Carson McFadden (7) avoids a sack during a game between the Marbury Bulldogs and John Carroll Cavaliers at John Carroll High School in Birmingham, AL on Friday, September 1, 2023. Photo by David Leong × 4 of 58 Expand Photo by David Leong. John Carroll Catholic High School backed up its win last week, as the Cavaliers took down Marbury 43-0 on Friday night at Pat Sullivan Field.

The win improves the Cavs to 2-0 on the young season for the first time since 2019.

Next week, John Carroll begins Class 5A, Region 5 play with a trip to Fairfield on Thursday.