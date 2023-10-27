Cavs earn 3-seed with win

× 1 of 41 Expand Photo by Richard Force John Carroll quarterback Carson McFadden (7) runs with the ball during a game between the John Carroll Cavaliers and the Wenonah Dragons at Cavalier Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in Birmingham. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 41 Expand Photo by Richard Force John Carroll captians wide receiver Max Plaia (11), linebacker Brandon Rashleigh (5), tight end Nic Crawford (87), and defensive lineman Nic Gagliano (52) wait for the coin toss before a game between the John Carroll Cavaliers and the Wenonah Dragons at Cavalier Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in Birmingham. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 41 Expand Photo by Richard Force John Carroll Head Coach Will Mara gets ready to call a play during a game between the John Carroll Cavaliers and the Wenonah Dragons at Cavalier Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in Birmingham. HOMEWOOD – John Carroll Catholic High School quarterback Carson McFadden did what any high school football player would do after playing almost every snap on both sides of the ball in an exhausting region game.

He ran routes so his cousin could throw him some passes.

McFadden did it all at Pat Sullivan Field on Friday night, leading the Cavaliers to a Class 5A, Region 5 win over Wenonah, 49-35. The senior rushed for three touchdowns, passed for two, and caught one from running back Mitchell Nutter.

“Honestly, adrenaline,” McFadden answered, when asked how he had the energy for some postgame catch. “It’s magical. Definitely the adrenaline. The next morning I’ll feel it.”

With the win, John Carroll (7-2, 5-2 in region) locks up the No. 3 seed and will travel to Class 5A, Region 8 runner-up Fairview in the first round of the playoffs Nov. 10. It is John Carroll’s first trip to the playoffs since 2009. Wenonah (6-3, 3-4) will miss the playoffs.

“It feels surreal, and it hadn’t set in completely because it’s trying to get the next one,” said John Carroll head coach Will Mara. “This one was the one that scared us.”

It was scary early for John Carroll. Wenonah needed a win to stay in the playoff hunt, and John Carroll was playing for seeding. The game couldn’t have started better for the Dragons. Omar Holcomb scored on a 13-yard run on the game’s third play, and quarterback Anthony Young hit Cameron Peterson for a 9-yard touchdown a drive later to put Wenonah up 13-0 early.

John Carroll cut the deficit to 13-7 on a 1-yard run by McFadden, then took a 14-13 lead midway through the second quarter on a 55-yard pass from McFadden to Max Plaia. The Wenonah kick returner signaled for a fair catch on the ensuing kickoff, but it was not called, and one play later Young lobbed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Johnson to take a 20-14 lead. McFadden capped a seven-play, 63-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown run, and ran in the two-point conversion, to give the Cavs a 22-20 halftime lead.

On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, McFadden found Zach Archer on a short route, which he then took 66 yards for a touchdown. Wenonah responded with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Dominic Bruce running for a 6-yard touchdown. Young converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 28-28.

Nutter found McFadden on a running-back-to-quarterback fade late in the third quarter to put the Cavs up 35-28. McFadden ran in a touchdown from 4 yards to stretch the lead to 42-28, but Young hit Peterson two minutes later for a 28-yard score to make it 42-35. The game was put out of reach when Nutter scampered 50 yards for a touchdown with 2:59 to play. A Jackson Rankin interception with 42 seconds left sealed it for the Cavs.

In the final quarter, John Carroll tallied two sacks and an interception.

“Our defensive coordinator [Mike Plaia] says, and we kind of live by this, ‘We solve our problems with aggression,’” McFadden said. “We’ve just got to go hard every play.”

For Wenonah, Young finished 17-of-27 for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 11 times for 78 yards. Johnson caught six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, and Peterson hauled in six catches for 80 yards and two scores.

For John Carroll, McFadden was 10-of-15 for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 13 times for 64 yards and three scores and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass. Nutter rushed 22 times for 151 yards and a score and threw the touchdown to McFadden. Archer finished with three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Plaia caught two passes for 77 yards and a score. Grey Higgins caught two passes for 48 yards.

John Carroll wraps up the regular season next week at home against Class 1A Maplesville.

“We definitely want to put our best foot forward,” Mara said. “We want to treat it like any other game week, stay in that rhythm. Definitely want to get some of the guys healthy that need to get healthy, but we want to treat it like any other game week.”

