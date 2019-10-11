Cavs fall at Pleasant Grove

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The John Carroll defense stops the Pleasant Grove ball carrier during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The Cavaliers take the field during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll's Mauree Raby (9) takes down the Pleasant Grove ball carrier during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll's A-Hijah Bell attempts to take down Pleasant Grove's Xavier Hill (11) during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco talks with players during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 6 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football Jharad Johnson (14) passes the ball during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 7 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll's Christian Harper battles Pleasant Grove's JaMaryon Furlow for the ball during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 8 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football Adrian Martinez (17) completes a pass under pressure during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 9 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll's Jeremiah Gibbs (8) battles Pleasant Grove's Xavier Hill (11) for the ball during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 10 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football Adrian Martinez (17) completes a pass during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 11 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The John Carroll band during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 12 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The John Carroll band during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 13 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The John Carroll band during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 14 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The John Carroll band during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 15 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The John Carroll band during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 16 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The Pleasant Grove offensive line and John Carroll defensive line during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 17 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The John Carroll defense stops the Pleasant Grove ball runner during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 18 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll's Spencer Drouin tries to stop the Pleasant Grove ball runner during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 19 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll's Christian Harper (3) battles Pleasant Grove's Tre Ball (18) for the ball during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 20 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll's O'Neal Mearchant runs the ball during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 21 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The Cavaliers punt the ball during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 22 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll's Patrick Wood (21) stops the Pleasant Grove ball runner during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 23 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The John Carroll band during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 24 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The John Carroll defense stops JaMaryon Furlow (3) during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 25 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco talks with Pleasant Grove head coach Darrell LeBeaux during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 26 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football Marice Smith (13) carries the ball during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 27 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football Cavalier fans bring out the umbrellas during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 28 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football The John Carroll cheerleaders during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 29 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll's Marice Smith (13) runs the ball while Graham Russell (72) blocks during a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. × 30 of 30 Expand Photo by Neal Wagner John Carroll Football John Carroll and Pleasant Grove team captains honor breast cancer survivors before a game between John Carroll and Pleasant Grove on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Pleasant Grove. Prev Next

PLEASANT GROVE – John Carroll Catholic High School stood tall with Class 5A No. 7 Pleasant Grove for a half before eventually losing steam, falling 45-0 at Spartan Stadium.

The Cavaliers' (2-6, 0-5 Class 5A, Region 4) highlight of the night came on the first play of the contest when coach Logan Colafrancesco dialed up an onside kick that his unit successfully recovered. The momentum was short-lived, however, due to a John Carroll turnover three plays later. Despite the setback, the Cavs maintained their composure, forcing the dynamic Spartans offense into three consecutive first-half punts.

“We decided to play defense tonight and do what we are supposed to do,” Colafrancesco said. “We kept it simple. They are so explosive on offense – we knew we couldn’t contain them the whole time, but we did (in the first half) and we were only down two scores there early. I thought our kids fought hard, especially in the first half.”

The Spartans' (6-1, 5-0) big-strike ability was showcased throughout the evening, with all four first-half scoring drives covering four plays or less. Pleasant Grove quarterback Zyquez Perryman tossed three touchdown passes to Chris Lewis (52, 30 and 49 yards) and added a 28-yard rushing score. Cavaliers junior defensive back P.J. Hepburn was able to coax Perryman into a mistake, snagging an interception on the opening drive of the second half.

John Carroll struggled to find room to operate offensively and was limited to five total first downs, with four coming in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers edged across the century-mark in the final frame with 117 total yards, compared to 436 for the hosts. Jeremiah Gibbs led John Carroll offensively with 35 hard-fought yards on the ground.

“Defensively they are so good and locked us down by playing cover zero, and man, and we had a hard time getting off them,” Colafrancesco said.

After opening the season with two straight victories, the Cavs have now dropped six in a row.

John Carroll will look to get back in the win column with a home region contest against Wenonah.

Click here to purchase photos from the game.