Cavs unable to hang on against Hayden

BIRMINGHAM – The Cavaliers started fast on Friday night, but sputtered in the second half.

John Carroll Catholic High School celebrated homecoming and the 75th anniversary of the school, but the Cavaliers fell short to Hayden 33-19 in a Class 5A, Region 5 contest.

“We didn’t execute tonight,” John Carroll head coach Will Mara said following the game. “We’ve gotten off to hot starts in the last two or three games and we get a little flat. The defense kept us in it the first, and we didn’t really move the ball like we expected to.”

John Carroll (1-3, 1-1 in region) got off to a strong start, with Carson McFadden hitting KJ Beck down the sideline for a 30-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. McFadden caught the defense napping, running it in on the two-point conversion to give the Cavs an 8-0 edge.

The Cavs started their next possession on the Hayden 15-yard line, but were unable to take full advantage. They had to settle for Heath Jehu’s 41-yard field goal, taking an 11-0 lead.

Hayden (2-1, 2-0) got on the board shortly thereafter, with Taylor McAdams striking on a 26-yard touchdown, a sign of things to come for the senior running back. John Carroll took an 11-10 lead into the halftime locker room after Hayden’s Caden Cain drilled a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter.

McAdams scored his second touchdown of the night on the opening drive of the third quarter, scoring on a 35-yard run. The two-point conversion pass from Will Vines to Samuel Allen gave Hayden its first lead of the night at 18-11.

The Cavs reclaimed the lead later in the frame, as Mitchell Nutter blew past everyone on his way to the end zone, scoring from 69 yards out. McFadden flipped the ball to Zach Archer to convert the two-point try, giving the Cavs a 19-18 lead.

But Hayden took control of the game for good on its next drive, as Vines kept the ball on a read play and scooted 51 yards to the house. His pass to McAdams on the two-point play made it 26-19.

As rain began to fall in the fourth quarter, neither team made much progress until Hayden’s final drive. A big McAdams run gave the Wildcats first and goal, and Hayden eventually scored on fourth down on Vines’ quarterback sneak with 1:02 to play.

“We didn’t execute the little things,” Mara said. “We had a few mental mistakes here and there that we’ve been trying to clean up for a few weeks, and I will take responsibility for that. We’re going to handle that this week.”

Mara gave plenty of credit to Hayden, a team that has already doubled its win total from last season in just the third game.

McAdams had a huge night, gaining over 200 all-purpose yards. He toted the rock 30 times, gaining 187 yards with two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 21 yards. Vines also eclipsed the century mark on the ground, going for 118 yards and two scores on 11 carries. He finished 7-of-13 passing for 51 yards.

McFadden finished the night 14-of-26 passing for 104 yards and the touchdown to Beck, who had five grabs for 46 yards. Nutter went for 101 yards on 10 carries.

The positive signs are there for the Cavs, who nearly beat Marbury in a back-and-forth affair and outlasted Fairfield last week. The first half was evidence that the team has potential, despite starting several young players and even some older players that lack any significant experience.

“We’re showing flashes, it’s just putting those pieces together, one play after another after another,” Mara said.

Both teams remain in region play next week, as John Carroll heads over to Carver-Birmingham. Hayden hosts Pleasant Grove.