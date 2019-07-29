Cavs looking forward after rough 2018

× Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. John Carroll Football Lawrence Johnson (5) is one of many defensive players returning with significant experience.

Last year was just a blip on the radar, if you ask Logan Colafrancesco.

The John Carroll Catholic High School football team struggled to a 1-9 season in 2018, attempting to compete in Class 5A with an already small roster plagued by injuries.

But as Colafrancesco enters his fourth year as head coach at his alma mater, he is seeing signs of progress within the program. Numbers are up. Gains have been made in the weight room. The desire is there.

“We’re showing more maturity and accountability. I’ve seen a different work ethic. No excuses,” Colafrancesco said.

No longer is Colafrancesco reiterating the same messages. In year four, his way of doing things has been established. He is now focused on the program taking steps forward, noting that “growth is small but happens fast.”

Colafrancesco estimates the Cavs will play with a roster of roughly 50 players in the fall, a noted increase from last year. While most contributors will still be asked to play on both sides of the ball, there should not be as many two-way starters.

“We’re going to be better,” he said. “Our kids are more positive, we’ve got good coaches, and the coaches know what I expect and we expect. We’ve got good people around us that believe in what we’re trying to do and our kids do everything you ask them to do.”

OFFENSE

Colafrancesco is an offensive-minded coach, gleaning ideas from innovative college coaches such as Auburn’s Gus Malzahn and Washington State’s Mike Leach. He likes his offenses to play an up-tempo style that relies on the quarterback initiating the action in a quick manner.

Jharad Johnson will take over as the quarterback following the transfer of Nicholas Sellers to UMS-Wright. Johnson, a junior, possesses the physical capabilities to run the John Carroll offense.

“He’s 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4, and can sling it,” Colafrancesco said of Johnson. “He’s just got to take on more of a leadership role, but he’s got all the abilities.”

In the backfield, Aaron Mason returns after a dazzling freshman season. There are several wide receiver options back, including Jeremiah Gibbs, Ethan Cull, Oneal Mearchant, Brock Sanders, Christian Harper and Quad Harrison. Luke Harris and Mauree Raby are primarily defensive backs but should see some action on offense as well.

“We’ve pretty much got everybody back, a year older and stronger,” Colafrancesco said. “We’ve just got to pitch and catch and be physical at the point of attack.”

The offensive line returns several contributors as well, with the likes of Jack Horton, Chris Ohagwu and Graham Russell back.

× Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. John Carroll Football Isaiah Ambroise (1) has contributed on both sides of the ball and will spend most of his time on defense this fall.

DEFENSE

The John Carroll defense should have a different look this season, as the Cavs welcome in new coordinator Don Lee, a coach with several college coaching stops over the last 25 years, including three years as the head coach at Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.

“The kids really like him. It’s been a good transition,” Colafrancesco said. “More of a three-man front, a lot more pressure from different parts of the field.”

Leaders like junior linebacker Spencer Drouin will be instrumental in helping the Cavs improve a defense that surrendered over 40 points per game last fall. One of the keys to that is the Cavs becoming a more fundamentally sound unit.

“We did a lot of pursuit drills, a lot of fundamentals of tackling in the spring,” Colafrancesco said. “Running to the football, we’re going to be a lot better in that regard.”

Along the defensive line, the Cavs will rely on players like Dexter Nevett, Trey Grissett, Jack Carlisle, Kingston Lampley and Ohagwu to wreak havoc.

In the second and third levels, Colafrancesco mentioned Patrick Wood, Lawrence Johnson, Greg Shunnarah, Raby, Sanders, Isaiah Ambroise, Luke Harris, Kaleb Bryant and Antoni Ambriz as players who will be needed to contribute heavily.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Obi Ifediba is a soccer player who is expected to handle the kicking and punting duties for John Carroll. He’s also athletic enough that the Cavs may ask him to play some safety as well.

In the return game, Colafrancesco singled out Gibbs, Mearchant and Mason as just a few of the options, while saying Gibbs is a “game-breaker.” Colafrancesco said the Cavs plan to go for the block more often than not on punts, a strategy that lends itself to placing a sure-handed returner deep.

SCHEDULE

John Carroll faces an uphill climb in Class 5A, Region 4. Ramsay, Briarwood and Pleasant Grove each won at least nine games last fall, and all three teams are expected to be of similar quality once again.

In region play, the Cavs play each of those three stalwarts on the road, along with Woodlawn. John Carroll hosts Fairfield, Parker and Wenonah.

The Cavs begin the year with a pair of non-region contests, at St. Clair County and a home date with Leeds. They also host Fultondale on Sept. 27.