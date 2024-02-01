2023 Metro South middle school football Players of the Year announced

1 of 2
Photos courtesy of Barry Stephenson.
The Metro South seventh grade middle school football team
2 of 2
The Metro South eighth grade middle school football team
Following the 2023 football season, the Metro South Players of the Year were recognized for their outstanding performances over the seventh and eighth grade football seasons.
Terry Gillespie from Hewitt-Trussville was named the seventh grade Coach of the Year, while Liberty Park’s Brent Brizendine and Hewitt-Trussville’s Scott Bromley earned eighth grade Coach of the Year honors.
Berry
- 7th grade: Jameer Hudson, Colton Spencer, Jakobie Bates, Crawford Portera
- 8th grade: Nicolas McKissic, Wyatt Baty, James Jones, JD Thompson
Bragg
- 7th grade: Brooks Beasley, Grayson Burdette, Nathaniel McCloy, Evan Storey
- 8th grade: Urijah Casey, Cohen Corbell, Mark Moody, Luke Pruitt
Bumpus
- 7th grade: Josiah Blair, Tyler Foran, Lake Hendricks, Phillip Maye
- 8th grade: Jerrell Anthony, Mario Gibbs, Rakaveon Goldsmith, Paxton Weatherly
Chelsea
- 7th grade: Bryant Wisdom, Cole Carroll, Aiden Skoglund, Caaleb Thomas
- 8th grade: Hudson Picklesimer, TJ Spell, Noah Lee, Bronnor Sanders
Clay-Chalkville
- 7th grade: Markell Compton, Kaleb Martin, Kobe Booker, Kejuan Pryor
- 8th grade: Christian Bennett Richardson, Rodriquez Penn, Markell Stephens, Oshea Abercrombie
Helena
- 7th grade: Logan Wormington, Christian Grant, Kellen Schultz, Tra’VeonSalter
- 8th grade: Brayden Jackson, Emmanuel Compton, Will Tayloe, Maddox Johnson
Hewitt-Trussville
- 7th grade: Jack Floyd, Hunter Futrell, Searcy Ellis, Daniel Williams
- 8th grade: CJ Davis, Deonta Pickett, Michael Ross, Tyler Wilson
Homewood
- 7th grade: Andrew Knight, Juda Nix, Mac Abernathy, Jakari Haynes
- 8th grade: Quincy McGhee, Reid Goldstein, Tate Burdeshaw, Marcus McGhee
Liberty Park
- 7th grade: William Dedmon, Caleb Hahn, Davis Heilbron, Grayson Roberts
- 8th grade: Braxton Hunt, Nick Smith, Finley Williams, Preston Deal
Mountain Brook
- 7th grade: Braylon Cooley, Brooks Essig, Slade Wood, Sam Young
- 8th grade: Gray Anderson, Luke Carroll, Robinson Peer, Henry Singley
Oak Mountain
- 7th grade: Angelo Petelos, Sam Zanthos, Silas Allday, Eli Byars
- 8th grade: Brody Hughes, Clayton Cherry, Tucker Kelly, Eli Ervin
Pizitz
- 7th grade: Karter Floyd, Hudson Cearlock, Noland Williamson, Riley Dodd
- 8th grade: Daniel Holmes, Hudson Mote, Charlie Allen, Lawson Manown
Simmons
- 7th grade: Briggs Patterson, Ian Maxwell, Harrison Swiney, Elijah Foster
- 8th grade: Jamal Jones, Andrew Thompson, Alex Frymark, Jordon Ward
Thompson
- 7th grade: Bralen Coleman, Isaiah Henley, Kingston Myers, Eli Ogles
- 8th grade: Whit Goodwin, Dedrick Kimbrough, Maleek Billingsley, Mehkii Billingsley
Jason Watson contributed to this report.