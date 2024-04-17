Warren receives Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Kayla Warren

Homewood High School Senior Kayla Warren was recognized as one of Alabama's top student-athletes during the 39th annual Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Awards Banquet. She is one of the 52 regional scholar-athlete winners selected for her excellence in athletics and academics.

Throughout high school, Warren played on the Patriots’ basketball and soccer teams while maintaining a 4.19 GPA. She has been a member of the Patriot Marching Band and was elected Homewood High School’s Homecoming Queen.

As a Class 6A, Region 5 winner, Kayla received a $3,000 scholarship. She will be attending Auburn University next year.

-Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools