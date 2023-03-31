The Homewood Star partners with ‘Father Goose’ for poetry contest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Charles Ghigna. Charles Ghigna is partnering with The Homewood Star to host a poetry contest for Homewood students.

The Homewood Star is partnering with Charles Ghigna, also known as “Father Goose,” for a poetry contest for elementary-age students in Homewood.

Poems will be judged in three grade groups: kindergarten through first grade, second through third grade and fourth through fifth grade. The names of the top three winners and honorable mentions in each grade group will be printed in the June edition of The Homewood Star, and several winning poems will be printed as space allows, as well as being placed on the newspaper’s website, thehomewoodstar.com.

Poems should be submitted to the child’s teacher, who will then email the poem to Ghigna. Each poem should be submitted within the body of the email with the student's name, grade, school name and teacher name.

Ghigna will release a new collection of poems, titled “The Father Goose Treasury of Poetry,” on April 28. For more on Ghigna and that book, see the separate story in this month’s edition of The Homewood Star.

Ghigna is an award-winning children's author and poet of more than 100 books from Disney, Random House, Red Comet, Schiffer, Scholastic, Simon & Schuster and Time, Inc., and more than 5,000 poems that appear in anthologies, textbooks, syndicated newspapers and magazines ranging from Harper’s and The New Yorker to Highlights and Cricket.

For more information, email community editor Neal Embry at nembry@starnesmedia.com.