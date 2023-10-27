Students welcome friars and help with homeless ministry

× Expand Photo courtesy of OLS.

The students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) recently had some very inspiring visitors.

Friar Apollo and Brother Martin of the religious order of the Fraternity Poor of Jesus Christ visited the school and spoke to the 5th-8th graders.

Friar Apollo told of his journey to becoming a friar, their ministry to the homeless, and answered the students’ questions. Afterwards, the 8th graders loaded a van with nearly 1,000 food and hygiene items collected for the homeless for this ministry by the OLS School Houses, a special student program to promote a positive, unified, character-focused school environment.

--Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh, Director of Marketing & Development