Shades Cahaba students paint pedestrian tunnel

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. shades cahaba tunnel Shadows dance on the tunnel walls in front of Shades Cahaba Elementary School, that crosses below U.S. 31 on March 6.

Lisa Holland’s art students are giving the Shades Cahaba pedestrian tunnel a colorful makeover this month.

The 2,543-square-foot tunnel goes under U.S. 31 with entrances and exits at Shades Cahaba Elementary School and at the Piggly Wiggly. But the tunnel had gray walls and dim lighting, and Holland said she’s been wanting to paint the tunnel for a while.

Last fall, Homewood City Councilwoman Jennifer Andress approached Holland with the idea to paint the “Homewood skyline” in the tunnel, showing off local landmarks like Regions Bank building, the Vulcan statue, Samford University, Brookwood Hospital, Dave’s Pizza, Homewood Toy and Hobby and more. The City Council approved a $843.66 budget Nov. 4 to fund the project.

In the past few weeks, the tunnel was to be sandblasted, and the Homewood Middle School Trendsetters are to help paint the tunnel with primer. Then, artists from local nonprofit Blank Space drew the design in the tunnel over spring break.

Now Holland is recruiting the help of her art students. Students in grades K-5 have had the opportunity go to the tunnel during their art class to paint on top of the outline that was drawn by Blank Space.

Andress said she is excited for the tunnel to be filled with art.

“It will make for a special experience as these kids connect to the downtown and Edgewood areas of our city and vice versa,” she said. “Any public art is to be celebrated, especially when it comes from our kids.

“Thanks to Lisa Holland for her work with her art students on this project, and thanks to our city employees for getting the tunnel prepared for its renaissance,” Andress said.