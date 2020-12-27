Shades Cahaba announces plans for MLK project

Photo by Jesse Chambers.
A statue of civil rights movement icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Kelly Ingram Park in downtown Birmingham.
Each year, Shades Cahaba Elementary School does a school wide project for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will be Jan. 18.
This year’s project will look different because of the COVID-19 pandemic and because the school cannot gather together. Instead, students will do projects by grade levels:
Kindergarten: Each class will make a thank you poster for the Homewood Fire Department and paramedics.
First grade: Each class will make a thank you poster for the Homewood Police Department.
Second grade: Each child will make a thank you card for medical workers in emergency room.
Third grade: children will make thank you cards for their postal workers and take it home to tape to their mailboxes.
Fourth grade: Students take MLK quotes and make signs to put around the school.
Fifth grade: Students write about how they would like to change the world or make the world a better place.
Submitted by Merrick Wilson.