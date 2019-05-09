SC students visit pen pals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Shades Cahaba students visit their pen pals at the Assistance League.

Shades Cahaba English language learner teacher Alli Phelps took her students in grades 3-5 to the Assistance League to visit their yearlong new friends.

To help her students sharpen their writing skills, Phelps had them write letters to the ladies at the Assistance League throughout the year. The students were excited to meet their new friends in person after a year of getting to know them through letters.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools