Several Homewood students receive scholarships from foundation

Three Homewood students recently received scholarships in honor of former Homewood staff and administration from The Homewood City Schools Foundation.

The William J. Helf Scholarship was established last year in memory of beloved HHS science teacher Bill Helf. “Helf” valued a love of learning and made learning fun. Vanessa Rivas received this award for her demonstrated passion for learning, strength of character and well-rounded involvement.

Jody Atchison served at HMS as a coach and teacher for 29 years. “Miss A” started girls volleyball, softball, basketball and track and field at HMS and always worked to provide opportunities for female students to learn and compete.

The Jody Atchison Scholarship was established in her memory and is awarded to a HHS senior who best exemplifies her qualities. Susie Whitsett served as captain of both the HHS basketball and soccer teams and plans to major in Exercise Science. One of her coaches described her as “the perfect example of what is expected of our players.”

HCSF is proud to announce that the 2024 Jodi Newton Scholarship was awarded to Wade Lyons. This scholarship honors the work and memory of long-time superintendent of Homewood City Schools, Dr. Jodi Newton.

Wade was selected because of her many leadership roles, demonstrated character and commitment to public service.

--Information courtesy of Homewood City Schools Foundation