School board recognizes new NBC teachers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Reba Hudson, Casey Piola and Robert Perkins stand with Superintendent Justin Hefner and members of the Homewood City Schools board after being recognized for receiving their National Board Certifications.

Three Homewood City Schools teachers earned National Board Certifications and were recognized at the Jan. 19 school board meeting.

Reba Hudson, the assistant principal at Homewood Middle School who has also served as a sixth-grade math and science teacher; Robert Perkins, an English teacher at Homewood High School; and Casey Piola, a social studies teacher at Homewood High School all received their certifications. These three join 42 other National Board Certified teachers in the school system.

“We are so proud of our National Boards program in Homewood,” said Patrick Chappell, the director of instruction at Homewood City Schools, at the board meeting. “We were recognized a couple of years ago for having one of the larger percentages of National Board teacher certification in the country, not just in Alabama.”

The certification progress is prestigious and requires hard work, he said. It has a multiple choice portion and three portfolio entries. The portfolio entries force applicants to reflect on their methods and measure their effectiveness.

Also at the Jan. 19 meeting, the school board recognized Teachers of the Year: Detra Gilliam from Edgewood Elementary, Jenna Campbell from Hall-Kent Elementary, Alli Phelps from Shades Cahaba Elementary, Hudson from Homewood Middle School and Melissa Dameron-Vines from Homewood High School.

The next board meeting will be Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Visit homewood.k12.al.us/Page/4418 for instructions to join the meeting online.