Samford University President Andrew Westmoreland retiring

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sarah Cain. After retirement from the presidency he plans to reside in Birmingham and to continue serving in a part-time capacity as Executive Director of Samford’s Frances Marlin Mann Center for Ethics and Leadership.

Samford University President Andrew Westmoreland, who has led the institution since 2006, will retire from the presidency effective June 30, 2021.

The official announcement to Samford’s Board of Trustees was made at a called meeting on Aug. 27.

In an Aug. 28 message to students, employees and alumni, Westmoreland wrote, “I’ve said so often that, despite my many flaws, I am a better person because of my association with Samford. Jeanna and I agree that serving here is the greatest honor of our lives.”

Westmoreland’s tenure as Samford’s president has been marked by enrollment growth, new and enhanced campus facilities and a growing national reputation for academic quality. Since 2006, enrollment has increased by almost 30%, and the university has seen 12 consecutive years of enrollment growth. Samford also continued gains in its reputational standing among higher education institutions, being recognized as one of the best Christian universities in the country in national rankings for teaching quality, value and affordability.

“As we begin this transition in the university’s leadership it is important to remember Samford is stronger today than at any time in its 179-year history,” said Samford Board of Trustees Chair Bill Stevens. “We all are immensely grateful for the tremendous service of President Westmoreland.”

Westmoreland came to Samford following 27 years of service in higher education, including eight as president at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. After retirement from the presidency he plans to reside in Birmingham and to continue serving in a part-time capacity as Executive Director of Samford’s Frances Marlin Mann Center for Ethics and Leadership.

“It has been our blessing to get to know and serve with Andy and Jeanna as they have led us as our President and First Lady,” Stevens said. “They have modeled Christian leadership in every way for all of us. Their dedication, beliefs and support have been felt throughout the university and the entire Samford community. We will forever be grateful for their service and wish them the best in every way.”

A search for Samford’s next president will begin immediately. Trustees Tim Vines, CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and Beth Thorne Stukes, a corporate and civic leader from Jasper, Alabama, will serve as co-chairs of the search committee. Michael Morgan, assistant to the president at Samford, will serve as search committee secretary.

Submitted by Sarah Cain.