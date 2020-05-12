Teachers Spread Cheer to Students

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School teachers send letters of cheer to their students during their time at home. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Third grader Alice Houser is excited to receive personal letters from her classroom teacher, Katherine Johnson, and her Reading enrichment teacher, Sherie Mayfield, while away from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prev Next

Many teachers at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School mailed a personal letter to each of their students to spread some cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the importance of staying connected to their class, the teachers said they wanted their students to know how much they are thought of during this difficult time.

“I wanted to send my students letters to stay connected and to encourage them to keep trying their best during this tough time,” said third grade teacher Katherine Johnson. “Distance learning is tough on parents and the kids, and I wanted to brighten their day and let them know I am still here for them,” she said.

During the pandemic, OLS has not missed any days of classroom instruction. The staff and teachers have kept consistent communication with parents and students and have provided them with creative lessons, videos activities, interactive instruction, virtual annual events and weekly school Masses to help maintain its community environment while they are away.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.