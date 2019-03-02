Rohr wins OLS school spelling bee for second time

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Violetta Rohr, a fifth grade student, has won the OLS spelling bee two years in a row.

Fifth-grader Violetta Rohr recently won the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School spelling bee for the second year in a row. This year’s second runner up was Belle Buckner.

These two students were a part of an elite group of second through eighth graders who previously placed first in their homeroom competition and qualified to compete for the school title. With her school title, Violetta represented OLS in the Homewood District Spelling Bee, where she placed third.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School