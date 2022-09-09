Our Lady of Sorrows elects class officers

The Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School 2022-2023 eighth grade class officers were recently elected by their peers. The students have various school-wide responsibilities and activities including bringing new and creative ideas to school leaders, helping with Catholic Schools Week, leading school prayer at specialevents, and other class leaderships opportunities throughout the year.

Pictured from left to right: Ellie Burke, 8P Representative; Isla Rohling, Treasurer; Shayna Haynes, Secretary; Sofia Arteaga, President; Caleb Brown, Vice President; Delaney Sparacio, 8W Representative; and Joseph Fuller, Chaplain.

-- Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh