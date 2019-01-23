OLS students pack 10,000 meals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School packed and sealed over 10,000 meals for hungry orphan children in Haiti. The fundraising work event also provided supplemental funds to help with additional school security.

Students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School packed and sealed over 10,000 meals for hungry orphan children in Haiti. The fundraising work event also provided supplemental funds to help with additional school security.

The Feed The Need project took place in the OLS gym as students took shifts preparing food packets and boxing them up throughout the day. Parents and school staff were also on hand to help the students in this humanitarian endeavor.

Several community sponsors helped make the event a success:

Silver Sponsors — Cory Watson Attorney, Carr Allison, Vision Landscape, Dr. Dominique Backus, Green Landscaping and Buffalo Rock — Pepsi

Bronze Sponsors — Seiler Skin and IBERIABANK

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School