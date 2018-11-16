OLS students become saints for a day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Claire Potter and Diana Gagliano, students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, were a part of a fourthgrade Mass celebration commemorating All Saints Day. Their entire class also participated in a month-long researchproject in November to learn about the saints.

The celebration of All Saints Day in November took on a very special meaning for the fourth-grade students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS). The children recently honored the liturgical day in the Catholic Church with a special school-wide Mass, while dressed in saintly costumes and carrying symbols of a saint each one of them chose to represent.

As part of the liturgy, the students held a Litany of Saints procession into the church and prayed special prayers and sang religious songs to commemorate the day. Creative statues made by the children also lined the base of the altar.

A month-long religion project preceded the celebration, as the students learned about the lives of the historic and inspirational people they represented. They used oral, written, creative and research skills to present their completed projects with an individual Google slide presentation, a written essay and a hand-drawn picture.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School