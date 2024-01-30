OLS school student Charlotte Watts wins Homewood District Spelling Bee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Charlotte Watts

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School eighth grader Charlotte Watts won The Homewood City District Spelling Bee held at Hall Kent Elementary School in January.

She was one of seven students who represented their school in the contest. Charlotte clinched the championship title with the word “enumerated” after 17 rounds of competition.

“Charlotte was the most lovely young woman,” exclaimed Taryn Hooper, Coordinator of the Homewood District Spelling Bee. “We all commented on her poise and confidence after the Bee,” she said.

Other difficult words Charlotte spelled with confidence included meitnerium, Erlenmeyer flask, and scandium to name a few. The Homewood schools that participated in the district spelling bee included Shades Cahaba Elementary, Edgewood Elementary, Hall Kent Elementary School, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, Islamic Academy, and Creative Montessori. Charlotte is now scheduled to compete for the Jefferson County title in February.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School fosters the religious, academic, and social development of every child, recognizing that knowledge enlightened by faith and realized through service is at the heart of Catholic education. Accredited by Cognia, we provide a curriculum that combines Catholic faith and teachings with academic excellence. We offer a partnership with parents in the religious formation of their children through a family friendly environment to prepare our students to be productive citizens and future leaders. To learn more about Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, visit olsschool.com.