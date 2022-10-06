OLS Peer Helpers chosen

The 2022-2023 Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) Peer Helpers have been chosen.

The students were selected based on their teacher recommendations, grade point average, individual questionnaire and personal interviews. These ambassadors help host special school events. They also tutor and help other students with reading, writing skills, math facts, and art projects, in addition to assisting teachers with various bulletin board projects in the school.

The 2022-2023 Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School 8th-grade Peer Helpers are: Olivia Sapalaran, Sofia Arteaga, Caroline Von Hagel, Isla Rohling, Linley Sparks, Sophia Bell, Hannah McMillan, Joseph Fuller, Caleb Brown, Max Sullivan and Delaney Sparacio

Left to Right (top): Olivia Sapalaran, Sofia Arteaga, Caroline Von Hagel, Isla Rohling, Linley Sparks, Sophia Bell

Left to Right (bottom): Hannah McMillan, Joseph Fuller, Caleb Brown, Max Sullivan, Delaney Sparacio

-- Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh