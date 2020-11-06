OLS names Peer Helpers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. The 2020-21 Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Eighth Grade Peer Helpers.

The Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Peer Helpers or ambassadors have been chosen for the 2020-21 school year.

The students were chosen based on their teacher recommendations, grade point average, individual questionnaire, and personal interviews. These ambassadors help host special school events as well as help other students with writing skills, reading, math facts and art projects. Their responsibilities also include tutoring other students and assisting teachers with various bulletin board projects in the school.

The 2020-21 Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Eighth Grade Peer Helpers are as follows (from left to right) first row: Will Magruder, Michael Rhodes, Rodney Shiflett, Luke Holmes, Suzan Marinelli, Sophia Spray; second row: Jimmy McMillan, Lawrence Walker, Gabriel Dent, Spence Tighe, Nicole McKie and Clare McPherson (not pictured: Connor Cameron and Jordan Madison).

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.