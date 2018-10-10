OLS announces yearbook staff

× Expand Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School From left to right: (front row) Grayton Galloway, Brooks Bilodeau, Lucie Shauer, Hayzen Sims and Brooke Wallace. (back row) Will Ferguson, Anthony Cucinotta, Aidan Lange, Belle Buckner, Abigail Collins and J. P. Zarzaur.

A new yearbook staff has been selected at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.

After a careful review of teacher recommendations, student grade point averages and a detailed application, 11 eighth grade students were chosen to provide the artistic and creative content for the school yearbook with the responsibilities of conducting interviews, writing copy, editing, proofreading, shooting pictures and selling advertisements. They will also oversee promoting the sale of the yearbook.

The newly selected yearbook staff for 2018-19 pictured from left to right:

