John Carroll Catholic students named National Merit semifinalists

In September, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Among the semifinalists are John Carroll Catholic High School students Sawyer Herring, Lily Watts (St. Francis Xavier graduate) and Adeline Jehu.

Being a semifinalist means that these academically talented students are in the top 1% of all high school seniors in the nation and gives them the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth almost $28 million. The students will complete additional requirements which will place them in the running for one of three scholarships granted by the NMSC.

1. 2,500 students will be selected to receive $2,500 merit scholarships.

2. 950 students will receive corporate-sponsored merit scholarships.

3. 3,800 students will receive college-sponsored merit scholarships.

The final awards will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and ending in July.

"We are incredibly proud and excited for these three outstanding students. Not only do they excel academically but they are leaders of their class, they share their gifts and talents in and outside of school and they know the value of service. They represent the best of the Catholic school experience,” Principal Anthony Montalto said.

-- Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg