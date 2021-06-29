John Carroll announces new head boys soccer coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alyssa Weisberg. Matt Kirkpatrick.

Matt Kirkpatrick was hired as the new head boys soccer coach at John Carroll Catholic High School.

Kirkpatrick will be replacing John Carroll Assistant Principal, Hunter Wolfe, who served as varsity head coach for the past two seasons, leading the Cavs program to a 2021 pre-season No. 1 state ranking and a combined 26-9-3 record.

Kirkpatrick comes to John Carroll from The Altamont School where he held the position of head girls varsity soccer coach since 2009 and was the head girls basketball coach beginning in 2010. He recently took over the girls basketball program at John Carroll as well.

During his time at Altamont, Coach Kirkpatrick won 11 Area Championships and made five Final Four and two State Championship appearances. He was named the Southeast Regional Coach of the Year by the United Soccer coaches in 2020, the Alabama Private School Coach of the Year in 2020 and the Birmingham Metro Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2017. He also earned the Greater Birmingham Metro Sportsmanship Award in 2010 2011, 2012 and 2020.

From Coach Matt Kirkpatrick:

“The chance to lead one of the winningest soccer programs in the state of Alabama is very exciting, and I’m very grateful to John Carroll for the opportunity. The history and tradition of John Carroll soccer is unmatched, and I can’t wait to start working with our players to continue to build upon the program’s legacy.”

From Principal, Anthony Montalto:

“We are so fortunate to have had Mr. Wolfe leading our boys team for the past two years. His commitment and hard work were unsurpassed, especially during this challenging time of COVID. He has worked to create a team culture of winning that I know Coach Kirkpatrick will continue to build upon. Coach Kirkpatrick has established a great reputation throughout the greater Birmingham soccer community and will be a great addition to the high caliber and well-respected coaches currently leading our student-athletes.”

— Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg