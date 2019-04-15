CMS hosts 2nd annual Battle of the Brains

× Expand Photo courtesy of Creative Montessori School The Club 21 trivia team won Creative Montessori School’s Battle of the Brains trivia night.

On March 9, Creative Montessori School hosted its annual spring fundraiser, Battle of the Brains: Trivia Night & Silent Auction.

Over 250 guests attended the event at WorkPlay and enjoyed live music from Billy Gant. Presenting sponsors included Hyde Engineering and ArchitectureWorks.

The evening’s sold-out event centered on a trivia competition hosted by brothers Reed and Will Lochamy of Birmingham Mountain Radio. The winning team, Club 21, consisted of CMS parents Matthew Dye, Shannon Dye, Tyler Ivy, Leigh Ivy, Emily Ivins and Justin Ivins.

They competed against 41 other teams and each walked away with a $100 gift card.

In addition to the trivia competition, guests bid on silent auction items including mountain and beach getaways, artwork, certificates to local restaurants, spa packages and more. Featured items included classroom art projects and three oak tables custom designed and built by ArchitectureWorks from wood harvested from the school’s campus.

The school’s fundraiser was an overall success, raising over $50,000.

Submitted by Creative Montessori School