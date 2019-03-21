CMS announces Little Free Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Creative Montessori School Seventh-grade students assemble a Little Free Library to be placed at Creative Montessori School.

The seventh-grade students at Creative Montessori School recently designed and built a Little Free Library for display in front of the school.

The library is accessible to members of the school as well as neighboring residents.

The Little Free Library project supplies were raised through a school fundraiser. Students designed the project with input from the school librarian Sara Glassman. The students incorporated math skills to complete scale drawings with the help of their math teacher, Christopher Schell.

Schell added, “Learning how to use power tools was necessary to make their plans become a reality — from cutting the wood to joining the pieces together. In a Montessori classroom, it’s important to incorporate practical life skills into classroom lessons. This project emphasized that philosophy.”

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.

Submitted by Creative Montessori School