Poetry contest winners announced

This month, we are honored to partner with Charles Ghigna, aka “Father Goose,” to highlight the winners of the 2023 Homewood Star poetry contest.

The winners are:

Kindergarten and first grade: Peri Jeane Burton, first place; Milo Van Horn, second place

Second and third grades: Kate Reeves, first place; Tru Egbe, second place; Xavier Wiget, third place; Laura Acevedo Baez, honorable mention

Fourth and fifth grades: Mary Linden Hageman and Eliza McLemore, first place tie; Ryan Isley, second place; Savannah Mays, third place

We have also included several of the “Honorable Mention” winners chosen by Ghigna.

Butterfly

Peri Jeane Burton

Caterpillar, caterpillar

Hatching from an egg

Growing so big

With so many legs.

As it eats

The greenest of leaves

From the city park's

Sunniest tree,

It will create

A cocoon very soon.

After several

Suns and moons

A big, beautiful

Butterfly you'll be

Fluttering around

For me to see.

Butterfly, butterfly

Flying so high

Now you're a caterpillar

Up in the sky.

– By Peri Jeane Burton, first grade

Shades Cahaba Elementary, Mrs. Truesdell

Looking

Milo Van Horn

I looked over here.

I looked over there.

I’ve been looking everywhere.

I looked on the floor.

I looked by the door.

I looked in the drawer.

But I don’t even know what I’m looking for.

– By Milo Van Horn, kindergarten

Edgewood Elementary, Mrs. Stallings

Echo

Kate Reeves

I call into the valley

and it seems to rally

echos from deep inside

in their only place to hide

way down there fast asleep

waiting in a dungeon deep

ready

very steady

waiting for a voice

it really is your choice

you can let it sleep

leave it down to weep

but you're a nice fellow

to want to hear an echo.

– By Kate Reeves, third grade

Edgewood Elementary School, Mrs. Brock

Homewood is like a Dream

Tru Egbe

Homewood is like a dream.

The city sparkles like stars.

The parks are as fun as the beach.

The people are like family.

– By Tru Egbe, third grade

Hall-Kent Elementary School, Mrs. Wilder

We Go to the Pool: A Limerick

Xavier Wiget.

We go to the pool to splash around.

Play hide 'n' seek and no one is found.

Homewood is great fun.

Grown ups jog in the morning sun.

And our band should be crowned.

– By Xavier Wiget, third grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Ms. Scott

Homewood is the Best

Homewood is the best.

Our schools love us.

My Bffs always love me.

Each person is special.

We treat each other with kindness.

Our people have liberty.

Our pets love and care.

Differences is what makes us special.

– By Laura Acevedo Baez, second grade

Hall-Kent Elementary School, Mrs. Pruitt

Oh Homewood

Oh Homewood, oh Homewood there is nothing bad about you

Hall-Kent, Shades Cahaba, and Edgewood too.

Oh Homewood, oh Homewood you have the best community

With swings and slides, you are perfect to me.

Oh Homewood, oh Homewood you shine when the sun hits your parks

When all the kids leave it then becomes dark.

Oh Homewood, oh Homewood you have Neighbor's and Edgewood Creamery

and also Pizzeria GM with really nice scenery

Bandwagon has Homewood merch with the patriot symbol

with crocs to shirts which range from adults to me

Oh Homewood, oh Homewood you are the best to see, for when I go

out of town I come back buzzing like a bee!

Homewood you are my Home!

– By Mary Linden Hagemann, fifth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Ms. Lawrence

Ode to Homewood

Oh, Homewood,

What a sight to see!

Birds are singing in their tree

In this city, everyone is filled with glee!

Being astonished is a guarantee!

Oh, Homewood, overlooking Homewood!

How Vulcan watches over the night,

His spear pointing to the Greek Gods

The son of Zeus and Hera

Vulcan will always be just right!

Oh. Homewood, most playful Homewood!

Welcome to Patriot Park!

Memories are made here

Year after year,

Families always seem to appear!

Tastiest Homewood!

Oh' how Steel City Pops will always

tickle my tastebuds!

The ice cream will always send me to an

unknown paradise.

As it sings me sweet lullabies,

City Pop will always have a place in my heart!

Dearest Homewood, Most Educational Homewood,

The most dedicated teachers, left and right,

Math and reading are familiar sights!

No words can describe how academic your schools are

To whomever is an educator you are a superstar!

Loveliest Homewood,

We all love you,

Now and forever.

Never stop being great,

YOU are my Fate!

– By Eliza McLemore, fifth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Ms. Lawrence

Homewood Is Fun: Acrostic

Homewood

Oodles of friends

Making lemonade

Edgewood

Walking to pools

Ominous amounts of fun

Obviously the best

Dogs everywhere

I love Homewood

Shades Cahaba

Friends around every corner

Under shade in the hot summer

Never boring!

– By Ryan Isley, fifth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Mrs. Vaughan

Homewood Is The Very Best

Homewood is the very best

Way beyond all the rest.

Riding bikes around the park

Even after it gets dark.

Walking home in the night

With the street lights shining bright.

When Christmas comes the Homewood Star

Shines brightly where you are.

I hope you have a great day

just don't throw my poem away.

– By Savannah Mays, fourth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Mrs. Chance

Homewood Is So Great!

Homewood is so great!

What is there for you to hate?

Homewood’s awesome parks!

Fun parks filled with lots of bark!

It's fun to make friends

in a school that deserves wins!

Dancing trees in Spring!

We should all dance in Homewood!

– By Abram Crawford, fourth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Ms. Brandler

What Makes Homewood

What makes Homewood

different from all the rest

is that we all are very blessed.

We have teachers to help us

read, write, and play

to help us learn they take

time out of their day.

Another way that Homewood is Blessed

are our food that's nothing like the rest

We have Gian Marco’s, Neighbors, and Taco Mama

they are so yummy.

and they fill Homewoodians tummies.

Blessed we are, we have great resources

like the Homewood Star that comes

right to our porches.

But the best reason of all is the

People always working together to

make Homewood Better!

– By Addy Marshal, fifth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Mrs. Vaughan

Sometimes It's Hot Sometimes It’s Cold

Sometimes it's hot sometimes it's cold

we are always bold

We stand up for people

We make people feel at home

This is love and we spread it

When it's summer we have swim team

The ice cream truck is riding

around our neighborhood.

People are at the public library.

The parks are crowded

It's in Alabama, We call it Homewood.

– By Nora McAnally, fourth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Mrs. Blackwood

Homewood's My Home

Homewood's my home

Only entertaining

Makes me happy

Everyday

Walking around the park

Outstanding restaurants

On Monday I'm counting

Da' Ways you make me

HAPPY!

– By Braxton Galloway, fourth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Mrs. Chance

I Love Homewood

I love Homewood

It's so much fun

I love Homewood

Room to run

I love Homewood

All the schools

I love Homewood

All the pools

I love Homewood

get to play

I love Homewood

day to day

I love Homewood

with Russle, Delta and Mazie too

I love Homewood

to share with YOU!

– By Evelyn Buie, fourth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Ms. Pugh

Have You Ever Wanted To Learn The Best?

Have you ever wanted to learn the best?

Well come on over to HCS.

In P.E. you run miles, in fact, 25!

Go to the pool if you want to take a dive.

The city of Homewood is better than the rest!

– By Caleb Siegel, fifth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Ms. Windham

Homewood Haiku

Clean and awesome schools

So many friendly neighbors

Parks and pools galore

– By Ender Wiget, fifth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Ms. Moore

Homewood Is Fun

Homewood is fun

Homewood is cool.

I love it when I can

swim in the pool.

Homewood is great

Can't you see?

It's a wonderful place

for you and me.

– By Sara Rawlings, fifth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Ms. Moore

Homewood

Hello and welcome to the one and only best place to be, in

Other words, a place like Homewood truly is the key to

Making new ideas skyrocket creativity.

Everyone is welcome to the place where dreams come true.

Where you can truly really be the super awesome you!

Other thing it has are pools to cool down

Of course the main thing we are, what you really see is one

Determined happy great community!

– By Ezra Ytterberg, fifth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Mrs. Vaughan

Homewood Is Great

Homewood is great

Schools help us decide our fate.

Take a walk around the park.

Where the mood will never go dark.

Now a new day at Homewood awaits.

– By Preanna Piya, fifth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary, Mrs. Albritton