Pack 386 hosts Pinewood Derby

Photo courtesy of Carol Wiget

Pack 386 of Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church in West Homewood, with the support of Big #1 Motorsports, held its annual Pinewood Derby on Feb. 27.

Over 60 cars, designed and painted by the Cub Scouts, competed to determine who was the fastest. The championship race was close, with first place Clark Wolverton's "Caruto" crossing the finish line in 3.0577 seconds, ahead of second place Oliver Pasco's "The Dominator" in 3.0583 seconds. James Dix's "Speedy" finished third overall in 3.077 seconds.

Prizes for style were also awarded to acknowledge the creativity of several other Scouts throughout the race.

-Submitted by Carol Wiget