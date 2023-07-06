OLS students presented with Christian Service Awards

× Expand Eighth graders Landers McKie and Linley Sparks pictured with Principal Mary Jane Dorn. Photo courtesy of OLS.

Eighth graders Landers McKie and Linley Sparks are the recipients of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School’s 2023 Outstanding Christian Service Award.

This honor is traditionally awarded to a male and a female member of the graduating class who have shown a Christ-like example in their everyday life. They were selected by the faculty based on their constant service to others through word and action.

--Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh, Director of Marketing & Development at OLS