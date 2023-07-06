OLS Students end school year with STREAM event

× Expand Second grader Mae Yow is intrigued with her STEM activity as a part Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School’s STREAM Day. Photo courtesy of OLS.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic (OLS) School celebrated STREAM Day (Science,Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, Math) as part of their last week of school.

To begin the day, the 5th-8th student house program participated in an “Amazing Race,” competing in various STREAM activities.

The House program is a school-wide system that promotes a positive, unified, character-focused environment that is incorporated into OLS School’s already outstanding curriculum.

The 4th graders were also welcomed as they were sorted into their houses for the next school year. For the remainder of the day, the older students led grades Kindergarten through 4th grades in a variety of challenging activities.

--Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh, Director of Marketing & Development at OLS