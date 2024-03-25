OLS school students reenact the Passion of Christ

× Expand Photo courtesy of OLS School

The students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS School) prepared for Easter with an inspirational production of the Last Supper, and the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

The historic events were portrayed by 5th and 8th grade students in two separate presentations to the school. The 5th grade boys gave a special rendition of the Last Supper that Jesus celebrated with His 12 apostles the evening before His crucifixion. The narrated play, which occurred in the OLS Family Life Center, concluded with Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane where he was arrested.

Following the 5th grade presentation, the audience walked to the OLS Parish Hall where they watched the 8th grade students reenact the Stations of the Cross, a Catholic tradition that specifically characterizes the passion and death of Jesus. 14 of the stations exhibited Jesus’ journey to Calvary beginning with His condemnation by Pontius Pilate and concluded with a special 15th station of Jesus’ Resurrection.

The children wore costumes to portray Jesus, Mary his mother, the Roman soldiers, the women of Jerusalem, Simon, Veronica, and others. Depicting each station, the students posed in a statue-like position as an explanation of an individual prayerful scene. Between the changing of each scene, special songs were sung by those who attended.Even though the Stations of the Cross can be prayed at any time during the year, it is often contemplated during Lent and on Good Friday in the Catholic Church. The student presentations of the Last Supper and the Live Stations of the Cross are an annual event to end the Lenten season.