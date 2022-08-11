OLS School Presents STEM Program at Statewide Conference

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School’s (OLS) STEM program is receiving some welcomed recognition. Recently, OLS Technology Coordinator Jennifer Clark was one of the presenters at the Alabama Educational Technology Conference (AETC), where she provided engaging discussion about the school’s program to other educators in the state. The event is held each year to help educators at all levels from around the state strengthen their understanding of the role of technology in education by learning practical implementation strategies. Mrs. Clark shared how OLS incorporates its STEM program in the classroom for every child, as well as its best practices of working with parents, teachers and students.

-- Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh