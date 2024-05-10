OLS School inducts students into the Nation Junior Honor Society

× Expand Photo courtesy of OLS School (L-R) First row: Abigail Motyka, Itzel Lomeli, Kendell Mensah, Mimi Smaha, Helen Cope, Sophia Zarkadis, Charlie Sullivan, Katelyn Edwards, Erin Rhodes, Sophia Marinelli, Caroline Tomberlin Second row: Bryson Ballinger, Lucas Ballman, Micah Hill, Reese Warren, Ella Yerkes, Peyton Bradford, Addison Praytor, Mia James McKnight

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic (OLS) School recently inducted 19 students from 7th and 8th grades into the prestigious 2024 National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).

With family members in attendance, a special induction ceremony and a reception were held in honor of the students. These students joined the seven current 8th graders who became members last school year.

Students selected for NJHS were chosen based on the five ideals of the organization as proven by them through their activities and their teachers’ recommendations.

The criteria included

Scholarship

Leadership

Service

Character

Citizenship

NJHS is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a student in seventh and eighth grade. The society brings the endeavors of an outstanding student to the attention of parents, teachers, peers, and the community.

This year’s inductees were:

Abigail Motyka

Itzel Lomeli

Kendell Mensah

Mimi Smaha

Helen Cope

Sophia Zarkadis

Charlie Sullivan

Katelyn Edwards

Erin Rhodes

Sophia Marinelli

Caroline Tomberlin

Bryson Ballinger

Lucas Ballman

Micah Hill

Reese Warren

Ella Yerkes

Peyton Bradford

Addison Praytor

Mia James McKnight

-Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh, OLS School