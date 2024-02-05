OLS School Celebrates Catholic Schools Week

× Expand Students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School had fun dressing up each day with a different theme whilehonoring and showing appreciation to others in their community. Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School recently celebrated Catholic Schools Week (CSW) with creative and fun service-oriented activities to honor those who contribute to the school’s success throughout its community.

The students paid tribute not only to families, faculty and staff, but also to volunteers, community supporters, and local leaders. This year’s theme was “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community.”

Catholic schools have a specific purpose to form students to be good citizens of the world, to love God and neighbor, and to enrich society with the leaven of the gospel and by example of faith.

On individual days throughout the week the students dressed up in designated themed costumes. In addition, they recognized those who have helped make OLS School a success including OLS Parish, their parents, the staff and faculty, Homewood City post office, police department, fire department, library and board of education, to name a few.

In response to the Catholic social teaching of the month, students participated in a “SOUPer Bowl” canned goods drive for the Catholic Center of Concern, an organization that provides direct aid to those less fortunate in the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham.

--Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh, OLS Catholic School