OLS school announces PTO board members

The new 2023-2024 Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) PTO Executive Board members was recently announced.

The PTO is very active at OLS School. They volunteer their time to the school in a variety of ways including coordinating and assisting in a number of special events and productive fundraisers to support the school and its community.

This year’s Executive Board (from left to right) are: Co-Presidents: Haley Isbell and Anne-Marie Whatley; Vice President of Events: Anna Brannon; Vice President of Hospitality: Natalie Simpson; Secretary: Jennifer Fite; Treasurer: Rian Whalen

​--Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh, Director of Marketing & Development at OLS