Meet your 2023-24 PTO presidents

EDGEWOOD ELEMENTARY

PTO President: Catie Seale

Contact: ptoedgewood@gmail.com

Goals: The Edgewood Elementary School PTO is continually thankful for the wonderful support from our amazing families and community. We started this school year off with funding over $70,000 in individual classroom and department specific assistance. The PTO is excited to provide grants this fall for teachers to attend professional development programs to help further enhance the house culture system at Edgewood. We have been busy planning our two well-loved fall events, My Pals Day and Turkey Trot. This upcoming winter, we will hold our grant cycle and award over $12,000 back to teachers for any classroom needs they have. In honor of Edgewood’s upcoming centennial anniversary, the PTO was also super excited to fund $90,000 for a complete gym renovation that debuted at the start of this school year — new hardwood gym floors and floor-to-ceiling paint! Our year will culminate with our Spring Festival in April 2024, our most cherished event and Edgewood PTO’s only fundraiser.

HALL-KENT ELEMENTARY

PTO President: Kaitlin Pierce

Contact: hallkentpto@gmail.com

Goals: The Hall-Kent PTO’s primary goal is to support our faculty and staff by providing them with the resources they need to continue delivering the best education to our diverse population of students. In order to achieve this goal, each year we focus heavily on our grant program, which is primarily funded through our annual Fall Festival and supplemented through additional events throughout the year, including the Color Run and annual Hall-Kent Talent Show. The West Homewood community continues to invest their time, resources and capital into supporting Hall-Kent, and the impact of their giving is evident through the accolades our school receives year after year. In addition to grants, one of the things we are working on right now is providing a new, custom bike rack to the school, which will increase bike capacity by over 200%, reducing carpool-hour traffic congestion and carbon footprint to our West Homewood community.

SHADES CAHABA ELEMENTARY

PTO President: Meredith Moorer

Contact: shadescahabapto@gmail.com

Goals: The PTO at Shades Cahaba Elementary is rooted in continued support from our wonderful families and community. This year, one of the school’s focuses has been to roll out a “house” system. The PTO has gladly supported this by providing funding to allow educators to attend professional development for this program. We provide funding for multiple school grants, including a hoverboard STEM project, curriculum and resources for EL [English Learner] students, picnic tables for outdoor learning and Terra recycling stations throughout the school. In addition to school grants, we give annual individual funding for each grade level and activity classroom. These examples and more are thanks to the generous Homewood families and businesses that support Shades Cahaba through the PTO. I am incredibly grateful to serve our school through the PTO this year!

HOMEWOOD MIDDLE

PTO President: Stacey Weil

Contact: stacey@weilwrecker.com

Goals: Every year, we want to show our faculty and staff how much we appreciate them. One way we do this is by providing meals each month for them or a special treat to say “thank you.” We try to find different ways to honor our faculty and staff throughout the year, so they know how important they are to our families. Our fall grant cycle is happening now. These grants provide funding for specific needs or projects going on around the school. We also plan to have a spring grant cycle to ensure our teachers and staff have the additional resources they need and want to be innovative in their classrooms. We couldn’t do any of this without the families at the middle school helping with our fundraising efforts. Our fall fundraiser is going on until the end of November, and we will be announcing our spring fundraiser soon!

HOMEWOOD HIGH

PTO President: Natalie Pruitt

Contact: president@homewoodhighpto.com

Goals: Homewood High School PTO has three key goals: support our faculty and staff, keep our parents informed and promote community among teachers, students and their families. Each month, we set aside a day of “hospitality” to treat our staff with a seasonally themed meal or treats. We raise funds for academic enhancement grants and a hardship fund through PTO membership dues, family sponsorships and community partnerships. One of our biggest fundraisers happens throughout the year with our Spirit Store, selling Patriots gear. Relying solely on parents to run the store means 100% of the profits go back to support teachers and students. We will award an Honor & Loyalty scholarship at the end of this school year with the funds we raise. With so many activities for our busy high schoolers, we have a weekly newsletter that has become instrumental to keeping everyone informed.