Medal of Honor recipient speaks at OLS Veterans Day assembly

× Expand Photo courtesy of OLS

American Veterans were honored at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School during a special school-wide Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 10.

The distinguished guest speaker was Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Sergeant First Class Melvin Morris, U.S. Army, Retired. Morris and the 2023 Grand Marshall for the National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham. He gave an inspirational speech that encouraged the students to become future leaders of our country.

The assembly included a special presentation of colors by OLS Boy Scout Troop 237, a number of patriotic songs sung by the students, and a flag folding ceremony with members of the Alabama National Guard.

Honorary recognition was given to all military family members in attendance. In addition to the students, many parents, grandparents, and some members of the Homewood Police Department were on hand to enjoy the festivities. A light reception in the Parish Hall followed the event.