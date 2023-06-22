John Carroll Catholic High School announces leadership appointments

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School. Ronald Steele, Jr. has been appointed Principal and Dr. Katie King has been appointed Director, Curriculum and Instruction at John Carroll Catholic High School.

John Carroll Catholic High School, the largest and oldest Catholic high school in the Diocese of Birmingham, is proud to announce that Mr. Ronald Steele, Jr. has been appointed principal and Dr. Katie King has been appointed Director, Curriculum and Instruction.

They join Fr. Jon Chalmers, President, and Dr. Banyon Allison, Assistant Principal, in completing the leadership team for the 2023-2024 school year.

"In these rapidly changing times, I am confident that our Leadership Team, led by Mr. Steele, will steward John Carroll's proud legacies and ensure that our school remains boldly Catholic, academically excellent, and rooted in truth," said Chalmers, John Carroll’s President.

Steele is a 2004 graduate of John Carroll and has served as the school's Athletic Director since 2017. He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from Marymount University.

As Athletic Director, Steele increased program quality and engagement while building out critical initiatives focused on education of the whole-person, virtue development, and partner-school relationships.

As principal, he will lead the partnerships with families, the scholars' first educators, and partner schools in addition to leading the academic enterprise. In addition to his new administrative responsibilities, Steele will continue to oversee the Cavalier men’s basketball program.

“I'm both humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve as John Carroll's Principal,” Steele said. “I intend to continue fulfilling John Carroll's mission of infusing God in all areas of the student experience to educate the whole person. I am eager to partner with our students, families, staff, and stakeholders in celebrating the legacy of John Carroll while leading its future.

King is a 1996 graduate of John Carroll and has served in educational leadership positions at John Carroll, Prince of Peace Catholic School, and the Hoover City Schools. She holds her undergraduate degree and completed her Master of Education, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education degrees at Samford University.

She will focus on academic and curricular improvement initiatives to ensure that John Carroll scholars are ready to flourish in future academic study and in life.

“I’m very excited to be returning home to John Carroll,” King said. “I look forward to supporting our first-class team of faculty and staff as we work together to provide the dynamic, visionary leadership to meet today’s educational challenges in support of all John Carroll students.”

--Submitted by Alyssa Weisberg, John Carroll Catholic High School