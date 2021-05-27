Homewood’s Clayton Sweeney to join national advisory council

× Expand Clayton Sweeney

Homewood High School government teacher Clayton Sweeney was selected to serve on the National Constitution Center's Teacher Advisory Council.

The council supports the center by sharing best practices for teaching constitutional and civic topics and advises the center on programs and resources that would best support classroom instruction on constitutional fundamentals.

Teachers on the advisory council are active and engaged educational professionals who teach students from fifth grade to college from all types of school environments and locations.

The members are asked to participate in monthly online meetings and virtual student programs, advise the center’s education team on new and additional resources that will best support teachers and students nationwide, and advocate on behalf of the center through regional professional networks and professional development workshops.

The advisory council includes more than 200 teachers from 43 states and Washington, D.C., in suburban, urban and rural communities.

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson.