Homewood students plant donated trees

Hall-Kent Elementary students joined Mayor Scott McBrayer, the Homewood Environmental Commission and local donors to plant new donated trees on the school's playground on Nov. 27.

Edgewood Elementary will hold a similar planting on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Both events were organized with the help of the Alabama Urban Forestry Association’s Alabama Re-Leaf Program, and the saplings were donated by Road Runner Moving. Father Nature Landscapes and Eternal Summer Landscapes helped plant the trees, with four at Hall-Kent and eight at Edgewood.

After McBrayer read a proclamation recognizing the importance of tree planting and maintenance for the city, Hall-Kent students got to get their hands dirty and help put the trees in the ground.

Tree planting is one of the requirements to maintain Tree City USA status, which Homewood achieved for the first time in March. The Homewood Environmental Commission has a number of ongoing projects to add more trees to the city and maintain the health of foliage around Homewood.

Shades Cahaba Elementary will receive trees to plant in the spring, according to a press release from Homewood City Schools.