Homewood students honored at chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

Homewood City Schools students who were honored at the Homewood Chamber Excellence in Education Luncheon this week:

Edgewood Elementary: Miles Britton

Hall-Kent Elementary: Whitley Grace Samples

Shades Cahaba Elementary: Lucie Rein

Homewood Middle: Harper Warren

Homewood High: Maggie Player

These students were selected by their peers, teachers, and principals for embodying the values of integrity, academic excellence, leadership, and community service.

During the luncheon, the chamber guests heard from HCS' school facility dog handlers about the impact the facility dogs have in Homewood's

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools.

Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools