Homewood students honored at chamber luncheon

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
Homewood City Schools students who were honored at the Homewood Chamber Excellence in Education Luncheon this week:
Edgewood Elementary: Miles Britton
Hall-Kent Elementary: Whitley Grace Samples
Shades Cahaba Elementary: Lucie Rein
Homewood Middle: Harper Warren
Homewood High: Maggie Player
These students were selected by their peers, teachers, and principals for embodying the values of integrity, academic excellence, leadership, and community service.
During the luncheon, the chamber guests heard from HCS' school facility dog handlers about the impact the facility dogs have in Homewood's
Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools