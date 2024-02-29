Homewood senior earns Girl Scout Gold Award

× Expand Maggie Player

Maggie Player, a senior at Homewood High School, recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award. Gardening is a hobby of hers, and she wanted to turn this interest into a means of serving her community.

The project was “Building Raised Beds and Educating on Nutrition.” Player built raised vegetable beds at a local Birmingham elementary school and created nutrition lesson plans to use in conjunction with the produce. She had to identify an issue, create and present a plan for approval, execute the plan, and secure funding and support. Trying to find a location in a pandemic was difficult, and she worked with three different locations before securing her final project plan.

Gold Awards are the highest honor in Girl Scouts and are comparable to an Eagle Project. Less than six percent of eligible Girl Scouts receive this award. Her project would not have been possible without the guidance and support of Rachel Estes, Girl Scout Troop 350, Jones Valley Teaching Farm, and Sweet Peas Garden shop in Homewood. Maggie is the daughter of Johnathan and Amy Player.

She is a National Merit Finalist, Patriot Pride Ambassador, Peer Helper, Mellophone Head Section Leader, Interact Club president and a lifeguard.

--Submitted by Amy Player